Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Introduces Innovative Air and Water Purifiers for European Homes at IFA 2022

Coway is attending IFA 2022 to showcase its innovative home health technology with the Airmega, Aquamega, Noble, and Icon collections

Coway will introduce its new products with improved performance, design, and convenient usability through this exhibition

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," will unveil its next lineup of home health appliances for the European market at IFA 2022 in September. The trade show, held in Berlin, is the largest of its kind in Europe for consumer electronics and home appliances. Coway is returning to Berlin for the first time since 2019 as IFA returns to in-person events.





At this year's IFA, Coway is introducing a total of 22 home health appliances to the European market, including new products with improved performance, design, and convenient usability. The exhibition is also set to showcase next-generation air and water filtration technologies that make fresh air and clean water a regular part of people's daily lives worldwide.

The focuses of the show will be the premium designed appliance, 'Noble Collection,' the 'Icon Water Purifier Series' with AI functionality, and the all-new air purifier, 'Art Columbia,' which features iconic cover designs. In addition, air purifier lineups with models currently available in Europe, plus new products anticipated to make their European launch in late 2022, will also feature.

Coway Exhibition at IFA 2022:

WHEN: September 2nd - 6th, 2022

WHERE: Hall 5.1, Booth #108, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

Specializing in air and water, Coway is a Korean home health appliances company that has Asia's largest air and water R&D center. It boasts over 6,000 intellectual properties and patents and has received 4 major design awards globally. Moreover, Coway has recorded 15 million air purifier sales in more than 60 countries since 2010, making it the unparalleled industry leader worldwide. Coway has successfully positioned its Airmega range as one of Amazon's Top Air Purifier Brands in USA.

In 2021, Coway established its European subsidiary, Coway Europe B.V. Its expansion to Europe with the Airmega range is now in full swing, following resounding success in South Korea, USA, and Southeast Asia.

For more on Coway's exhibition at IFA 2022, please visit https://ifa2022.coway.com

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.





