- (PLX AI) - Demant shares fell in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their recommendation to reduce from hold, slashing their price target 26%.
- • Price target cut to DKK 215 from DKK 290
- • Kepler is questioning Demant's assumptions of a recovery during the second half of the year, especially in the U.S., and the company's forecast of taking market share in the Hearing division
- • Demant also faces headwinds in reaching profitability for EPOS, as well as the ongoing OTC category and in the American retail business, Kepler said
