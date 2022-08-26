enfinium Skelton Grange: enfinium and HZI invite businesses from Leeds and wider Yorkshire region to a 'meet the buyer' event for a new waste-to-energy hub starting construction

LEEDS, England, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium and Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), the engineering, procurement and construction contractor (EPC) are inviting businesses from Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region to access supply chain opportunities on its new waste-to-energy hub, which is starting construction in the city.





HZI started enabling works for the three year construction programme at the end of 2021 on behalf of enfinium - which will operate the facility once completed. The facility will divert 410,000 tonnes of residual waste (that would otherwise go to landfill) and use it to generate 49MW (gross) of low carbon baseload electricity per annum. This is enough energy to power more than 100,000 UK homes and businesses with local non-fossil fuel energy.

enfinium and HZI are now encouraging businesses working across Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region to register for the free meet the buyer event if they have goods or services that could be relevant to the construction or operation of enfinium Skelton Grange.

The drop-in style event will offer delegates the opportunity to meet individually with representatives of the host companies to discuss their skills and experience, while finding out more about the project's approach to procurement. The day will be split into two sessions:

09:00 - 12.00 - Construction services

12:00 - 15:00 - Ancillary and site support services

HZI Project Director, Fabrice Vonnez, said: "The construction of the Skelton Grange waste-to-energy facility is still in its early stages, but we've already undertaken significant amount of site enabling works and are commencing the main construction phase. We look forward to meeting local businesses and discussing potential supply chain opportunities on this project."

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said "Major infrastructure investment projects such as enfinium Skelton Grange are uniquely placed to create significant numbers of jobs and great supply chain opportunities for local businesses. I've worked on infrastructure projects in Yorkshire for a long time and I'm absolutely committed to ensuring businesses operating locally to our enfinium Skelton Grange project can put themselves in the best position to compete for the significant opportunities we'll be creating in the coming years. I would encourage any local business that thinks it can contribute goods or services to go online and register their interest for this event."

The event will take place at Leeds Civic Hall between 09:00 and 15:00 on Friday 23 September. Attendance is by prior registration only and business representatives wishing to be considered for one of the available places need to register their interest online. Successful applicants will then receive confirmation of a place at the event.

Please register your interest before 12 noon on Monday 5 September using the online form here. Successful applicants will be notified by close of business on Friday 16 September.

For more information about the event please call 0800 860 6251 or email skeltongrange@enfinium.co.uk.

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest waste-to-energy businesses in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About Hitachi Zosen Inova

Zurich-based green-tech company Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) is a global leader in solutions for energy transition and circular economy including Energy from Waste (EfW) and Renewable Gas (RG), operating as part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation Group. HZI acts as project developer, technology supplier and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor delivering complete turnkey plants and system solutions for thermal and biological waste recovery. Its solutions are based on efficient and environmentally sound technologies, are thoroughly tested, and can be flexibly adapted to customer requirements. HZI's Service Solutions Group combines its own research and development with comprehensive manufacturing and erection capabilities to provide support throughout a plant's entire plant cycle. HZI works for customers ranging from established waste management companies to up-and-coming partners in new markets. Its innovative and reliable solutions have been part of more than 1,600 reference projects worldwide. Please visit www.hz-inova.com.

