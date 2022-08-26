- (PLX AI) - SalMar's acquisitions of NRS and NTS are transformational but currently underappreciated by the market, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target of NOK 875 implies 32% upside
- • Meanwhile, Danske Bank upgraded SalMar to buy from hold today, with price target NOK 739
- • Perceptions of SalMar will change when it provides synergy guidance after closing the deal, BofA said
- • SalMar could raise NRS/NTS margins to the same level as itself though operational improvements, with the deal delivering both growth and shareholder value: BofA
- • SalMar posted record farming EBIT per kg, Danske said, upgrading the stock due to an attractive market valuation
