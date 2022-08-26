New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - OUPES, the clean generator expert providing people with innovative and eco-friendly power solutions, launched its most versatile and powerful solar generator ever on August 22, 2022, in the United States, the 2400W Solar Generator, which comes with a 2400W portable power station and brand new 240W solar panel(s). It redefines the use of clean energy, enriching outdoor enthusiasts' life as well as serving as a backup power source for home emergencies.

The just-unveiled package offers more storage capacity and a faster solar charge rate than any other units from OUPES so far. Equipped with 2400W AC outlets (5000W peak power), 2232Wh battery capacity, and 14 versatile port options, the 2400W Solar Generator delivers the fastest solar recharging in just 4 hours yet for OUPES with 4 of its new 240W solar panels (the old one is 100W solar panel) and it can be charged with wall outlets and car charger too.

The LiFePO4 battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 2500+ complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions with a longer lifespan of 5x compared to ordinary lithium batteries. Boasting a 2232Wh LifePO4 battery, it can last 1-3 days for heavy users and 3 - 7 days for light. As a versatile green generator, it can support 99% of devices and appliances, from a cellphone or laptop to large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights, etc.

"To deliver a better power charging experience to our users, OUPES is constantly improving all aspects of our product - from output power, charging, battery capacity, and battery life and design. The upgraded 2400W solar generator sets a new standard for OUPES products, bringing charging experience to a new level for our solar power solutions," said Martin Ma, CEO of OUPES.

The OUPES 2400W series is now available on their website www.oupes.com. The limited opening offer costs only $3,699 (regular price: $4,499) for the solar generator with the bundle of a 2400W portable power station and 4*240W solar panel, while the 2400W portable power station itself (no solar panel) is down to as low as $1,699 (regular price: $2,099) only.

