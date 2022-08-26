The Cypriot cabinet has approved a proposal by the energy minister to extend the country's subsidy scheme for net metering and energy-efficiency measures, adding €40 million of funding ($39.8 million) to the program.Total Cypriot state funding to support the self-generation of electricity and energy-efficiency measures in households now stands at €70 million for the 2022-23 period. The cabinet has also approved a proposal to broaden the definition of "vulnerable citizens" who can apply for such subsidies. Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said this means that another 30,000 vulnerable households ...

