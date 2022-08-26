Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2022 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Unibap AB TO 2 (413/22)

At the request of Unibap AB, Unibap AB equity rights will be traded on First
North as from August 29, 2022. 

Security name: Unibap AB TO 2
------------------------------
Short name:   UNIBAP TO 2  
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017937212 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  266231    
------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, SEK 50              
           1 option right gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new share in Unibap AB            
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: September 15, 2023 - September 29, 2023.    
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   September 27, 2023.              
---------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
