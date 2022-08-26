Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Unibap AB TO 2 (413/22)

At the request of Unibap AB, Unibap AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from August 29, 2022. Security name: Unibap AB TO 2 ------------------------------ Short name: UNIBAP TO 2 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0017937212 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 266231 ------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, SEK 50 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Unibap AB --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 15, 2023 - September 29, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 27, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.