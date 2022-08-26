Harmony of Korean traditional and modern culture, including traditional arts, Korean local food and Hanbok will be introduced in the Hungarian National Folk Heritage Festival.

Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Korean Cultural Festival is pleased to participate in the Hungarian National Folk Heritage Festival as a guest of honor in order to promote the Korean culture. 'KCULTURESCENE' is an event hosted by Overseas Culture Promotion Agency and the Korean Cultural Center Oversea to introduce Korean culture to more visitors. This year, it will be held in six countries, England, Belgium, Hungary, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam.





"Korean Culture Scene": Korea Announces Participation in the Hungarian National Folk Heritage Festival as the guest of honor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/134807_b0f5c65f34de198e_001full.jpg

The Korean Culture Scene includes various local festivals, performance tours, and exhibitions. In Hungary, various events will be held under the theme of 'Past Meets the Present: The Beautiful Accompaniment. "In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Korean Cultural Center in Hungary, various performances that are modern reinterpretations of traditions will be held in September.

The 2022 Hungarian National Folk Heritage Festival is the largest folk festival in Hungary, and will be held from August 19th to 21st. Korea has been invited as the guest of honor, and will be presenting special programs that introduces the Korean culture.

The Hungarian National Folk Heritage Festival is hosted by the Hungarian Folk Association, and is held at the Buda Palace in commemoration of the Hungarian National Day. It is a large festival visited by more than 70,000 people from all over Europe each year.

The Korean Cultural Center in Hungary will present visitors with various programs introducing the harmony Korean traditional and modern culture, including traditional arts, Korean food, and hanbok.

Various works by Korean traditional artists in jogakbo, nakhwajang, dancheong, folk painting, caligraphy, pottery, and paper art wll be exhibited for visitors to enjoy and experience. At the outdoor stage, the the only traditional mask theater company in Korea, will be performing 'Stand Up.' Also, will be performing samulnori, and will be performing 'Taepyeong-sung-dae' and 'Jin-soe-choom.' All the performances can be enjoyed with Korean food. Also, there will be 6 parades with a theme taken from nongak. There will be an open studio installed, delivering various news online.*

Find more information at the websites for Korean Culture Scene website (http://kculturescene.com/) or Korean Cultural Centers in Hungary (https://hungary.korean-culture.org/ko).

*Jogakbo: artwork made from patches

*Nakhwajang: artwork made by searing leather with iron tools

*Dancheong: colorful paintwork on wooden buildings

*Samulnori: traditional percussion performance

*Nongak: traditional farmers' music

Contact Info:

Name: Juyoung Kim

Email: support@kculturescene.com

Organization: Korean Culture Scene

Phone: +82 0260226150

Website: http://kculturescene.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134807