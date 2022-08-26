Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQB: EMHTF) ("Emerald" or the "Company") reports that on August 25, 2022, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order approving the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Skye Bioscience Inc. ("Skye") (OTCQB: SKYE) and declaring that the Arrangement was procedurally and substantively fair and reasonable. The Arrangement was previously approved by Emerald's shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting held August 19, 2022.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to approval by the shareholders of Skye, which is expected to be obtained at a meeting of Skye shareholders to be held no later than October 4, 2022. Upon receiving Skye shareholder approval, the transaction is expected to close no later than October 15, 2022, subject to Skye obtaining listing approval from the CSE and satisfaction of other customary conditions.

