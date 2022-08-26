DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2022 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 114.8895

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5731972

CODE: GILS LN

ISIN: LU1407892592

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 184131 EQS News ID: 1429223 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2022 06:49 ET (10:49 GMT)