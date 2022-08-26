Robotics in Healthcare Industry, Robots and Automation in Electronics Manufacturing, Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized in New Research Published by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Neurosurgical Robotics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component [Equipment/System (Robot Machines, Navigation System, Planner & Simulators, and Others), Accessories, and Services], Application [Spinal (Laminectomy, Discectomy, Spinal Fusion, Disc Replacement, Foraminotomy, and Others) and Cranial (Craniotomy, Brain Biopsy, Thermal ablation of Seizure and Others)], Surgery Type (Minimally Invasive and Open Surgery), and End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others)", the global neurosurgical robotics market size is expected to grow from U$ 1,691.02 million in 2021 to US$ 4,729.86 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2028. Get Sample Brochure of the study at : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012148/





The micro-surgical robot market is expected to grow from US$ 1,280.81 million in 2022 to US$ 2,817.57 million by 2028; it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2028. Micro-surgical robots are used to perform microsurgeries, i.e., intracorporal and extracorporeal surgical procedures. Robots can assist in performing a complex surgical procedure more flexibly and precisely, which is possible with conventional techniques. Micro-surgical robots perform minimally invasive surgical procedures with tiny incisions. The advantages of micro-surgical robots are fewer complications, small scars, less blood loss, and quicker recovery. The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and the advantages of robotic surgeries in terms of accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency fuel the global micro-surgical robot market growth. However, the high cost of micro-surgical robots and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in different countries are hampering the market growth. Browse complete report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/micro-surgical-robot-market

The cost of overall healthcare is surging significantly in North America. The US health system incurred a direct cost of US$ 5.3 billion in 2020. The healthcare system contributed US$ 60 billion in addition to the overall annual costs of the US in 2020. Over 40% of the population in North America canceled their appointments in 2020, and 13% of them reported that they needed care but were not scheduled or received care. The surgical robots market is projected to reach US$ 17,647.82 million by 2028 from US$ 6,839.07 million in 2021. It is expected to register a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2028. Buy this premium research study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003741/

In addition, industrial robotics are in high demand in industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, packaging, and machinery. This need, however, is predicated on the type of robot that they need to place across their sites to harness industrial activity and cut costs. Players in the consumer electronics industry, for instance, could install collaborative robots at a faster rate to increase production flexibility. For instance, Nissan Motor Company purchased two lines of UR10 collaborative robot arms from Universal Robots for its Yokohama facility to cut labor costs while maintaining the efficiency of production procedures such as Takt Time. Consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing companies have a significant investment stake in the industrial robotics market. Therefore, there are heavy investments taking place in the market that are driving the industrial robotics market growth. The industrial robotics market size is projected to reach US$ 48,166.9 million by 2025 from US$ 16,847.6 million in 2017; it is expected to witness healthy market growth of 14.2% CAGR during 2018-2025. Inquire before Buying at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000635/

Japan's population comprises of the most significant number old citizens worldwide, in 2019, around 26.3% of the country's population was aged 65 years or older, which was up from 25.8% in the year 2014. Also, it is anticipated that by 2030, the country's population will comprise nearly one-third of senior citizens. Japan is followed by Italy, which has around 22.4% of its population aged 65 or older. Further, as per "An Aging World: 2015" by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), America's population is projected to rise from 48 Million to 88 Million by 2025, which will almost double in the next three decades. Furthermore, the total dependency ratio is also anticipated to rise in all regions worldwide except Africa. The rise in the aging population has created a labor shortage problem globally; thus, demanding an increase in the penetration of industrial automation and robotics. In terms of revenue, the global vision guided robotics market was valued at US$ 4,616.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,958.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Get Discount on this growth report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005445/

The rehabilitation robots market was valued at US$ 798.92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3,178.77 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2028. Rehabilitation robots are used in the recuperation process of disabled patients in standing up, balancing and gait. These robots must keep up with humans and their movements; therefore, while manufacturing the machine, the makers need to ensure that it would be consistent with the patient's progress. The rehabilitation robots market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years owing to the factors such as rise in geriatric population, stroke and robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy. However, the high cost of the devices to hinder the market growth.

The global robotic drilling market is expected to grow from US$ 619.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 946.6 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025. Owing to the limited oil and gas reserves in the world, the market for new build drilling equipment would saturate in the coming years. However, retrofitting on the equipment is anticipated to gather pace as the market for new build saturates. A robotic drilling system comprises of various components. Timely inspections, and repair work ensures lesser downtimes of the operations and thereby yield better productivity. Weather conditions in the North American region also result in the wear and tear of the drilling equipment, and therefore, retrofits installation by robotic drilling players foresee a steady opportunity during the forecast period. Further, higher technological advancements in North America, and especially in the US region favors healthy growth of robotic drilling market. Speak to Research Expert at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPAT00002211 Middle East and African market is characterized by huge oil reserves in the Sub-Saharan regions. The Middle East continues to witness challenges including drilling efficiency improvement, workforce development, security & safety, and maintenance of equipment. Nonetheless, the growth in the offshore drilling activities is expected to bolster the growth of the robotic drilling market. The oil companies in Qatar and the UAE have ramped up in new projects of drilling. The rigs used for drilling have evolved over the years for improving both safety and operational aspects. The demand for onshore drilling is growing owing to the lower costs incurred for onshore drilling activities. The new innovations and advanced technologies also boost the onshore robotic drilling market as several companies are focusing towards the development of the entire ecosystem.

The medical robots market is projected to reach US$ 25,443.36 million by 2028 from an ectimated value of US$ 9,189.70 million in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2028. Scientists are developing miniature robots called microswimmers. A microswimmer can operate on different body parts, depending on its shape. The machines could swim through a person's blood vessels to deliver medicine to a cancerous tumor. Moreover, the machine unclogs an artery to prevent a heart attack or even performs delicate vision-saving surgery from inside the eye. The robot could also make microscopic repairs in the blood vessels of the eye. These nanomachines could essentially patrol the circulatory system of the human body. They could be used to detect specific chemicals or toxins and give early warnings of organ failure or tissue rejection. Another potential function may include taking biometric measurements to monitor a person's general health. A gel-like material is used to build a soft microrobot. By altering the gel's temperature, a robot can be made short and stumpy or long and needle-like. The continuous developments in the field of microswimmers are expected to support the market's growth during the forecast period. Directly Purchase this premium market report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000816/ In North America, the US holds a significant share of the medical robots market. The country's market's growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for surgeries and growing technological advancements in medical robots. According to a study published by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in 2022, the US witnessed around 62% of growth in bariatric surgeries during the past decade. In addition, according to the study published by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in 2017, around 0.7 million total knee replacement surgeries were performed in the US per year. Such a significant number of surgical procedures are estimated to offer a favorable environment for the adoption of advanced healthcare facilities, which will eventually drive the US medical robots market during the forecast period.

