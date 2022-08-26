Gander Gold Corporation: Gander Gold Commences Trading on OTCQB; Obtains DTC Full-Service Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Gander Gold Corp. ("Gander Gold" or the "Company") (CSE:GAND) (OTCQB:GANDF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® marketplace under the symbol "GANDF" and that the Company is now DTC full-service eligible. Current and future United States' based investors now have greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

Mr. Mark Scott, President and CEO of Gander Gold, commented: "Trading on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace and gaining DTC full service eligibility are important milestones for the Company as we establish Gander as an exploration leader in Newfoundland. This step demonstrates our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada."

Gander Gold appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB listing and the OTCQB standards for international companies.

About Gander Gold Corp.

Gander Gold is an exploration stage resource company focused on its Gander North Project discovery of a potential major new gold trend within the Gander Gold Belt starting approximately 12 kilometres east of the Grub Line and 25 kilometres east of the Appleton trend that hosts the New Found Gold and Labrador Gold high-grade discoveries. In total, Gander Gold has 2,263 km² of prospective ground in Newfoundland (9,052 claims) covering eight separate projects with strong discovery potential.

Contact Info:

Mark Scott

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@gandergold.com

Terry Bramhall

Gander Gold - Corporate Communications

1.604.833.6999 (mobile)

1.604.675.9985 (office)

terry.bramhall@gandergold.com

