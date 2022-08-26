Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol: IT3 
Frankfurt
26.08.22
08:04 Uhr
1,230 Euro
+0,010
+0,82 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.08.2022 | 14:04
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings 26-Aug-2022 / 12:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJFLFT45

Issuer Name

CUSTODIAN REIT PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Mattioli Woods PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Leicester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                                City of registered    Country of registered 
                                  office          office 
Mattioli Woods MWFunds held under Citi Bank            Leicester        United Kingdom 
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited 
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees 
Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Aug-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Aug-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 3.99%         0.00%              3.99%     17,639,556 
or reached 
Position of previous      4.99%         0.00%              4.99%     20,980,331 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BJFLFT45       17,639,556                    3.99% 
Sub Total 8.A       17,639,556                    3.99%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate      Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling person controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
          undertaking the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
Discretionary   Pershing 
clients of     Nominees  0.83%                              0.83% 
Mattioli Woods PLC Limited 
(chain 1) 
Discretionary   FNZ 
clients of     Nominees  0.05%                              0.05% 
Mattioli Woods PLC Limited 
(chain 1) 
Mattioli Woods 
multi-asset funds Citibank  3.11%                              3.11% 
(chain 2)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 440,850,398.00

12. Date of Completion

26/08/2022

13. Place Of Completion

Newmarket

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  184215 
EQS News ID:  1429395 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429395&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2022 07:32 ET (11:32 GMT)

CUSTODIAN REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.