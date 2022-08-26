Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - BKEX is a reputable crypto exchange that not only operates on a global level but also readily provides trading services for more than 1,000 cryptocurrencies, including mainstays such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.





Global Incubation Programme Launched By BKEX Labs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/134934_3ce8586d64d898a7_001full.jpg

In order to keep providing high-quality services and features, BKEX Labs recently unveiled the launch of the Global Incubation Programme, the goal of which will be to seek out top projects in the worldwide blockchain market and provide multi-dimensional as well as comprehensive incubation regarding technology, resources, and talent pool to empower projects in every conceivable and relevant aspect.

What is BKEX Labs

BKEX Labs is a reliable and verified investment firm specializing in asset management, blockchain investment and project incubation, among other things. In the context of blockchain investment, BKEX Labs managed to establish a $100 million VC (Venture Capital) fund to supplement the launch of the Global Incubation Programme in order to once again provide thorough support to blockchain startup teams based on capital as well as driven by a keen sense of professionalism.

To that end, BKEX Labs follows a meticulous incubation system through which projects are empowered in six main categories, namely project architecture design, tokenomics development, legal and regulatory consultation, technology system development, capital resources support, and comprehensive project operation.

Why was BKEX Labs started

The founder, Wilfred, stated that "BKEX Labs concentrated on VC investment in the initial periods." During the development of the exchange and investment business, the firm was able to successfully accumulate all kinds of resources and relevant experience in technology development, project design, operations, and so on, thereby becoming a highly qualified investment and research team with a key focus on professionalism and dependable execution ability.

With this in mind, Wilfred stated that "we decided to start the Global Incubation Programme with the overall objective of offering startups with reliable and steady development in addition to BKEX Labs being able to leverage its strengths." BKEX Labs will thus sponsor a hackathon and use the method of deeply bounding to new public chains to locate high-quality projects from around the world for in-depth incubation via the launch of the Global Incubation Programme.

About BKEX

BKEX, founded by JM in the British Virgin Islands in 2018, offers cryptocurrency trading services to users in more than 100 nations and territories. BKEX set a new record on the day of its launch, with over 100,000 registered users being obtained in just one day. The platform's native token is called BKK.

Through the leadership of the exchange's founder, the BKEX team is committed to making crypto circulation more dependable and valuable, performing iteration upgrades every month, strengthening the platform's resilience to risk, and last but not least improving the security of users' assets on a consistent basis, thereby making BKEX a top platform for cryptocurrency users and aficionados from across the globe.

Moreover, BKEX has always retained its original goal and has routinely prioritized both user safety and offering an innovative array of services and features while also helping users realize asset appreciation. BKEX has also accelerated the process of globalization in 2022, with the exchange having already established offices in a number of countries and regions and has begun global recruitment as well.

For additional information and regular updates, visit BKEX's official website along with the Medium, Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, YouTube and Medium channels.

