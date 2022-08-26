Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks releases an exclusive podcast with AI innovator GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH). and sector snapshot looking at the growing AI tech implementation in the autonomous vehicles market via image recognition and computer vision.

Listen to today's podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2022/082522-AI-Eye-GBT.mp3

Hear the AI Eye on Spotify

Watch the Video on Investorideas.com YouTube Channel:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAwEAG5XYz4

Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), recently spoke to Investorideas.com about the company's intelligent, wireless, motion detection patented technology, codenamed "Apollo."

"We actually consider Apollo to be one of our major IPs," Rittman said. "The main idea of the Apollo is its capability of sending electromagnetic waves (i.e. radio waves) through the air, receiving reflections from objects and living entities, and basically analyzing this information to construct 2D or 3D images."

The Apollo system leverages AI algorithms to control and analyze the radio wave transmissions to render these images. Rittman explained the technology's potential applicability in autonomous vehicles.

"It can be used, for example, in autonomous vehicles, wherein it can transmit forward or around the vehicle and identify and map all objects and living entities so that an AI can understand what's going on around the vehicle," Rittman said. "And because it does this with radio waves, the response time is almost real time, so it's very fast and efficient."

Earlier this year, the BMW Group published a synthesized AI dataset called SORDI (Synthetic Object Recognition Dataset for Industries), described as "the world's largest reference dataset for artificial intelligence in the field of manufacturing," which consists of more than 800,000 photorealistic images. SORDI, according to the press release, "can be utilised by IT professionals to develop and tailor AI solutions for manufacturing, and by production employees to maintain mature AI systems for validation purposes ready for the start of production." Michele Melchiorre, Senior Vice President of BMW Group Production System, Planning, Tool and Plant Engineering, explained the significance of this publication:

"The BMW Group has been using artificial intelligence since 2019. AI has already been utilised in various quality assurance applications in production at the plants. SORDI, the new, synthetic dataset makes AI models much faster to train and AI considerably more cost-efficient in production."

Elsewhere, artificial intelligence and machine learning firm Hayden AI announced that it has joined NVIDIA, "a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications." Hayden AI will leverage the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform for the development of AI and machine learning technologies for its traffic enforcement platform. Vaibhav Ghadiok, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering at Hayden AI said:

"What differentiates Hayden AI's automated traffic enforcement platform from our competitors is our unique ability to process traffic violations in real time at the edge, making Hayden AI a privacy-first platform. Hayden AI strives to continually improve the performance and feature offering to our customers, and NVIDIA software enables faster development cycles, making the transition from development to production seamless."

Rittman explained how GBT's Apollo could also be employed in a healthcare setting.

"Another possible application is that it can be used to look inside the human body," he said. "It can be used as a computer vision system, meant to be used outside the body in a non-invasive way. It can look into veins and find clogs, just through the reflection and identification of different materials inside the vein, providing vital health-related information that could literally save lives."

Rittman elaborated in a press release from GBT published earlier this year,

"…one possible application is an external, non-invasive artery's clogs imaging system. A small probe, like a common ultrasound unit, can scan the human body's arteries, providing 3D imaging of arteries and veins, detecting life threatening blockages."

Rittman also stressed the importance of GBT's security provisions for Apollo.

"Apollo's network system consists of a radio network, a network for communication with the AI, a connection with the server etc…," he said. "These are naturally vulnerable to hacking or data theft, so Apollo actually employs a few types of cybersecurity mechanisms. One of these is blockchain. Blockchain is very efficient with regard to data preservation, cybersecurity preservation, and ensuring privacy."

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com publishes breaking stock news, third party stock research, guest posts and original articles and podcasts in leading stock sectors. Learn about investing in stocks and get investor ideas in cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy, gaming and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news , Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast.

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: GTCH is a paid featured monthly AI stock on Investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134878