Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) (OTC Pink: CRUCF) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the application for reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares (the "Shares"). The Exchange suspended trading in the Shares because of the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (the "FFCTO") issued by the New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission on May 11, 2022 for the delay in the filing of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for the Company's financial year ended December 31, 2021. The FFCTO was revoked on August 2, 2022.

The Shares will re-open for trading on the Exchange at the opening of trading on Monday, August 29, 2022.

The Company also wishes to announce that Camilla Cormier, currently a director of Colibri, has been appointed as new Chief Financial Officer effective August 20, 2022. Brian Crawford, former Chief Financial Officer, resigned because of business commitments elsewhere.

"On behalf of my colleagues and the Board of Directors, I want to extend our appreciation to Brian. I would like to thank and acknowledge Brian's many contributions and outstanding service during the past years with the Company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours," said Ron Goguen President and Chief Executive Officer.

Camilla Cormier has a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation. She has over 30 years experience acting as a Chief Financial Officer and Controller for various entities, including the 14 years of experience serving public companies.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed in 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures Corp. - (CSE: TOC), (3) the El Mezquite Gold & Silver Project, (4) the Jackie Gold & Silver Project, and (5) the Diamante Gold & Silver Project. 3,4, and 5 are subject to earn-in agreements by Silver Spruce Resources Inc. - (TSXV: SSE).

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Ronald J. Goguen, President, CEO and Director

Tel: (506) 383-4274

rongoguen@colibriresource.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134947