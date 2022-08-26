Griffin Mining has released its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, Calibre Minings show strong resource expansion potential, Karora Resources discovers new high-grade coarse gold deposit at Beta Hunt below the well-known Father's Day vein, First Tin is starting its final feasibility study for the Tellerhäuser tin deposit in Saxony, Germany and OceanaGold announced the release of the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the Haile Gold Mine.