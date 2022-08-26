Embracer Group AB: Embracer Group completes acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Square Enix Montréal amongst other assets

KARLSTAD, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2 May 2022, Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") entered into an agreement to acquire the development studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Square Enix Montréal, and a catalog of IPs including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain and more than 50 back-catalog games from SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

All conditions for the transaction, including regulatory approvals, have now been fulfilled and the transaction may be completed. Embracer has, therefore, today completed the acquisition.

The companies will form the 12th operative group under the leadership of Phil Rogers and his management teams.

Further information will be given by the companies and Embracer Group at a later date.

For further information on the transaction, reference is made to the press release announced on 2 May 2022 and the presentation about the transaction available at Embracer's website.

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a parent company of businesses led by entrepreneurs in PC, console, mobile and board games and other related media. The Group has an extensive catalog of over 850 owned or controlled franchises.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eleven operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, Easybrain, Asmodee, Dark Horse and Embracer Freemode. The Group has 120 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 12,750 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

