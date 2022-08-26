London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - V1CE is creating a new medium for individuals to share information using their NFC (Near-Field Communication) cards. Near-Field Communication allows two devices - a mobile phone and an NFC card - to immediately and seamlessly share data.

V1CE's solution allows virtual business cards - containing as much or as little info as the user wants - to be shared instantaneously.

V1CE offers customers the option to design their cards in a style best suited to them - whether it be any color of their choice or from a variety of materials, such as bamboo, PVC, metal and 24K gold. This one card can replace many years of traditional paper business cards. It also offers a share feature where customers can receive their details to follow up at a later date.

The card is coded to the V1CE software, available on IOS, Android devices and web browsing, where the user is given full control over the customizability of their personal information. V1CE card owners are able to edit and share various pieces of information with other people, such as their job role, location, videos, images, Social Media and even links to other websites.

Entrepreneurs with multiple businesses are provided with the ability to create multiple profiles, which they can use to share information with different people - negating the hassle of carrying multiple cards. The software goes a step further, as users can filter the information within each profile. This puts the power in the hands of the user, allowing them to share with others only what they deem necessary.

This transfer of information is made drastically easier as the receiver doesn't require the software to receive anything. In addition, unlike business cards, users can track analytics based on the information they share and then run marketing campaigns.

"V1CE business cards send information to the place people spend most of their time - on their phone. We offer the most material variations that can be fully customizable. The business card, as we know, has remained unchanged for centuries; billions are printed every year. They don't need to be," states Founders Haydn and Francis.

