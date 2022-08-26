ShangRao, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - The Second International Tourism Village Chief Summit themed on "Tourism Recovery - Famous Villages First" will launch on September 7th this year in Huangling Ancient Village in Wuyuan, Jiangxi, China, aiming to share Chinese stories by communications, exchange the experience of epidemic control, and promote the rapid recovery of tourism.





During the summit, representatives from the UNESCO Werelderfgoed Kinderdijk in the Netherlands, Barbizon and Auvers-sur-Oise in France would participate online. The summit would invite representatives from tourism villages, culture and tourism enterprises, think-tanks, mainstream media and tourism business, as well as famous influencers and government leaders to discuss the new development and recovery paths of rural tourism in the post-epidemic era.





On October 16th, 2018, the First International Tourism Village Chief Summit was successfully held in Huangling, Wuyuan, China. The summit invited chiefs of nearly one hundred villages. They proposed to establish China International Tourism Village Alliance with the Secretariat of Alliance in Huangling as an inclusive and sharing promotion platform.





The success of the First Summit further spread the brand of Chinese rural tourism. Huangling organizes "China Huangling Bathing and Basking Cultural Festival" every year, attracting many major media from home and abroad.





Four years later, however, the COVID-19 epidemic has severely impeded international tourism development. Facing complicated environments, tourism villages discuss solutions and recovery measures together, introduce tourism brands to the whole world, and share experience in epidemic control. Different villages can learn from the successful experience, eventually improving the status and influence of tourism villages. The summit would offer real-world experience, models, and pathways for communities around the world as references, which would undoubtedly play a significant role in the growth and development of tourism villages.







