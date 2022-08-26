Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8QV ISIN: SE0002372318 Ticker-Symbol: 7PL 
Frankfurt
26.08.22
08:11 Uhr
0,417 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSTALUND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSTALUND AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2022 | 16:05
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of ProstaLund AB (publ) (417/22)

Trading in ProstaLund paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day
is August 29, 2022. 

Short name:  PLUN BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018397176
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 262829   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB (publ). For further information, please call Västra
Hamnen Corporate Financeon +46 40 200 250.
PROSTALUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.