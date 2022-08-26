Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of ProstaLund AB (publ) (417/22)

Trading in ProstaLund paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is August 29, 2022. Short name: PLUN BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018397176 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 262829 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB (publ). For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Financeon +46 40 200 250.