Experience The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis And The House Of Don Alfonso Getaway

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / Augusts 26, 2022 / The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis is pleased to offer guests the ultimate Mediterranean adventure in partnership with Italian restaurateur Mario Iaccarino and his family's world-renowned boutique hotel and restaurant. The House of Don Alfonso Getaway grants guests behind-the-scenes access to experience this extraordinary hospitality with a curated itinerary beginning in St. Louis at the hotel's signature dining concept, Casa Don Alfonso, and traveling to the historic Don Alfonso 1890, tucked away in the charming village of Sant'Agata, near Italy's Sorrento Coast. The Iaccarino family has been prominent within the hospitality industry for four generations, and the Mediterranean-based menus found at both properties incorporate treasured family recipes that have been passed down through the years.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis and Iaccarino hand selected each component of this decadent package for guests to indulge and delight in culinary turismo at its finest. Guests will begin their journey in St. Louis with luxurious, signature accommodations designed to help unwind and prepare for the exciting journey ahead. Two evenings will be spent in The Ritz-Carlton Suite, complete with personalized butler service to help guests select from a list of curated activities including intimate, customized, beverage and culinary experiences at Casa Don Alfonso. These highly personalized experiences offer guests the opportunity to learn firsthand from the talented team of baristas on the elegant art of espresso; hands-on pizza making with skilled pizzaiolos; and even shaking up spirited libations to coast into the evening. Each evening will conclude with a tailored chef's counter experience with exclusive wine pairings from the restaurant's extensive bottle collection. Off-site excursions are also available to be arranged, including a hot air balloon ride over neighboring Forest Park or a private helicopter tour and tasting of Missouri's finest vineyards. Additional amenities like in-room massages and signature Ritz-Carlton tea service can be arranged to help guests relax prior to their travels.

Upon arrival in Sant'Agata, guests will be whisked away to a superior suite at the landmark Don Alfonso 1890 property for four days and three nights filled with one-of-a-kind custom culinary adventures. Guests will be treated to Michelin-starred tasting menus and wine pairings nightly, a Mediterranean cooking class, a special kitchen tour with family culinarian Ernesto Iaccarino, and a private tour of the historic wine cellar. A guided tour of the family's organic farm, Le Paracciole, will also be arranged in the enchanting landscape of Punta della Campanella overlooking Capri Island.

Airport transportation and flight recommendations can be conveniently arranged with Ritz-Carlton concierges for streamlined air travel and ground transportation service. This deluxe experience is open to all individuals and arrangements can be made in person at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis or by sending an email to houseofdon@ritzcarlton.com. Available during the Don Alfonso 1890 booking season, April - October.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, ST. LOUIS | ST. LOUIS, MO

With an unwavering commitment to service, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis is widely recognized as the gold standard in hospitality. Already one of the city's most luxurious destinations, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis has elevated its experience with extensive renovations across the hotel. The Club Level, members-only Cigar Club, and a variety of meeting rooms now feature a fusion of contemporary and classic styles, a reflection of the hotel's location in downtown Clayton. The perfect backdrop for guests' special events, The Solarium is a breathtaking garden terrace that draws its influence from thriving greenery and extravagant charm. Aside from the spacious guest rooms and its state-of-the-art fitness and massage center, the iconic property is also home to Casa Don Alfonso, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that opened in early 2021. The Forbes Four Star/AAA Four Diamond luxury hotel is located in the heart of the business and shopping enclave of Clayton, just minutes from downtown and in close proximity to the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. An upscale, highly walkable neighborhood surrounded by beautifully-landscaped parks, Clayton is a charming oasis in the city that boasts more than 80 shops, restaurants, and boutiques within an easy stroll of the hotel. For more information on the 299-room The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/stlouis or call 1-800-241-3333 to reserve.

