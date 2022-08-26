Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för Atvexa AB uppdateras / The observation status for Atvexa AB is updated (129/22)

Den 11 juli 2022 gavs aktierna i Atvexa AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från DeMina Skolintressenter AB ("DeMina Skolintressenter") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 22 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde DeMina Skolintressenter ett pressmeddelande med information om att DeMina Skolintressenter uppnått kontroll över cirka 99,5 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att DeMina Skolintressenter avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 25 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Atvexa AB (ATVEXA B, ISIN-kod SE0010599704, orderboks-ID 147039). On July 11, 2022, the shares in Atvexa AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from DeMina Skolintressenter AB ("DeMina Skolintressenter") to the shareholders in the Company. On August 22, 2022, DeMina Skolintressenter issued a press release with information that Demina Skolintressenter had achieved control of approximately 99.5 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that DeMina Skolintressenter intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On August 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Atvexa AB (ATVEXA B, ISIN code SE0010599704, order book ID 147039). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB