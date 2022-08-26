Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
WKN: A2JADM ISIN: SE0010599704 Ticker-Symbol: 9XZ 
Frankfurt
25.08.22
23:00 Uhr
5,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.08.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för Atvexa AB uppdateras / The observation status for Atvexa AB is updated (129/22)

Den 11 juli 2022 gavs aktierna i Atvexa AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med
hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från DeMina Skolintressenter
AB ("DeMina Skolintressenter") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 22 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde DeMina Skolintressenter ett pressmeddelande
med information om att DeMina Skolintressenter uppnått kontroll över cirka 99,5
procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att DeMina
Skolintressenter avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget
samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 25 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information
om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Atvexa AB (ATVEXA B, ISIN-kod SE0010599704,
orderboks-ID 147039). 

On July 11, 2022, the shares in Atvexa AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from DeMina
Skolintressenter AB ("DeMina Skolintressenter") to the shareholders in the
Company. 

On August 22, 2022, DeMina Skolintressenter issued a press release with
information that Demina Skolintressenter had achieved control of approximately
99.5 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that
DeMina Skolintressenter intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure
to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the
Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On August 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Atvexa AB (ATVEXA B, ISIN code
SE0010599704, order book ID 147039). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
