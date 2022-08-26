The ASSEMBLY Show: The 2022 Assembly Show Exhibit Hall to Feature Guided Tours and New Product Awards Showcasing the Newest Technologies on Display

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / The editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine are offering two ways for attendees of the 10th Annual ASSEMBLY Show to see the breadth and quality of new technologies on display throughout the exhibit floor. Attendees will have a chance to participate in six guided tours focused on Autonomous & Electric Mobility, Robotics, Pressing & Riveting, Fastening Tools, Automated Assembly and Factory of the Future. The trade show and conference focused exclusively on assembly manufacturing is taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from October 25-27, 2022.

"Hundreds of exhibitors display the latest products and services at The ASSEMBLY Show. Attendees have access to fasteners, power tools, adhesives, dispensing equipment, conveyors, robots, software and, of course, automated assembly systems are among the myriad new products on display. To help draw attention to the breadth and quality of new technologies on display, The ASSEMBLY Show will offer Guided Tours of the show floor and the 'New Product of the Year' contest, where attendees get to be the judges," said John Sprovieri, editor-in-chief of ASSEMBLY.

Autonomous & Electric Mobility Tour will be led by Senior Editor Austin Weber on Wednesday, 12:00 - 1:00 pm -- Global sales of electric cars, trucks and motorcycles are expected to grow from 4.1 million units in 2021 to 34.7 million units by 2030, a cumulative annual growth rate of nearly 27 percent. This tour will showcase a variety of suppliers that have developed technologies specifically for assembling and testing electric vehicles and their components. Tour stops include Cincinnati Test Systems, DEPRAG, Inc., Dürr Systems Inc., Schleuniger Inc. and Telsonic Ulstrasonics Inc.

In addition to the guided show floor tours, The ASSEMBLY Show will offer a New Product Display and Awards Program. Exhibitors have submitted their products and services to be reviewed by The ASSEMBLY Magazine editorial team. Four nominees will be selected in the following categories: Assembly Machines & Systems, Adhesives, Dispensing & Curing, Fastening Tools, Robotics and Factory of the Future. Attendees will have a chance to visit the New Product Display to see the products and video of products that are too large to display. Voting will take place on the show floor October 25-26, with the winners being announced on Thursday, October 27 at 9:30 am during the Morning Mingle & Breakfast.

The 10th Anniversary of The ASSEMBLY Show will offer a dynamic keynote presentation on Using Lean to Prepare for Manufacturing 4.0 delivered by Charles Wetherington, President of BTE Technologies, LLC, a medical equipment manufacturer.The trade show and conference will kick off with six half day workshops on Tuesday, October 25 on Metal Welding, Lean Manufacturing, Plastics Welding, Electric & Autonomous Vehicles, Next-Generation Manufacturing Workers, and a session on working with Manufacturers' Reps. The exhibit hall will be open on Tuesday, October 25 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm; Wednesday, October 26 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and Thursday, October 27 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff. Registration is open, clickherefor more information.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

