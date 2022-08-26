DGAP-News: Fiven ASA
Oslo, 26th August 2022
Fiven ASA second quarter report 2022
Outlook
Despite a challenging geopolitical environment along with ongoing disruptions to global supply chains, Fiven expects to fully leverage any momentum in its end markets and deliver a solid commercial performance. The management sees great opportunities in the semiconductor, power electronics, and armor market for defense applications.
Additional inflationary pressure on raw materials and power requires firm price and cost discipline. Fiven has a history of being successful in doing both. The goal remains to provide sustainable solutions for today's and tomorrow's industries.
The 1H financial performance has been strong. With the Ukrainian war ongoing, the growing interest rates, rapid inflation and labor costs increases as well as the unrest in the raw material and energy markets, sudden turns in the market cannot be excluded, especially in quarter 4. Still, Fiven is well positioned to stay resilient to the external forces through strong focus on costs and cash as well on continued efficiency improvement in the operation and flexible internal sourcing. Fiven is reasonably confident that also 2022 will produce a solid financial performance.
For further information, please contact:
Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
