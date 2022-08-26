Average polysilicon prices hit CNY 312 ($45.47)/kg this week, according to an industry association in China. The nation's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the National Energy Administration have also asked regional authorities to take action to deal with the price increase.The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said the price of polysilicon reached CNY 312 ($45.47)/kg this week - the highest level ever recorded. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and ...

