Purdy Group: South Toyota Celebrates Duncanville ISD's Teachers Of The Year

Teachers from Duncanville ISD receive recognition and gifts for outstanding performance.

SOUTH DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / South Toyota proudly showed its support for all 24 recipients of this year's Duncanville ISD Teacher of The Year award.

South Toyota is giving each recognized teacher a $100 gift card for classroom supplies, as well as sponsoring a reserved parking space at each teacher's respective school.

"We're honored to be included in showing support and gratitude for our community's schools and educators," said Harold Hurst, Purdy Group COO. "Teachers do so much to help the children of our community grow and succeed, and we're happy to show our appreciation for all their effort."

Dr. Marc Smith, Duncanville ISD's Superintendent of Schools added, "Teachers Matter! In fact, research is clear that the teacher is the most important school related factor when it comes to improving outcomes for students. We are grateful to have so many dedicated and hardworking teachers leading our students."

About Duncanville ISD Teacher of the Year Award All classroom teachers, counselors and librarians are eligible for nomination. In order for the district to compete at the regional and state level, preference will be given to those educators with a minimum of three years of teacher experience and at least one year of prior experience in Duncanville ISD. Any Teacher of the Year nominee from the previous year (2020-2021) is ineligible for selection for the current year.

Candidate criteria includes:

• Be a skilled and dedicated educator who exemplifies excellence in his/her endeavors and inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn

• Have respect and admiration of students, parents and colleagues

• Feel comfortable representing the teaching profession

• Feel comfortable speaking on behalf of teachers

• Be an educational leader who has shared talents with others

• Have a focus on innovation, creativity and student performance

Campus Selection Procedure:

Each campus will select Teacher of the Year candidates in accordance with specific criteria.

A total of 24 candidates will represent the district as Campus Teachers of the Year, from which one district Elementary and one district Secondary

Teacher of the Year will be selected and named District Teachers of the Year.

About South Toyota South Toyota

South Toyota operates under the Purdy Group umbrella, focusing on outstanding customer service, embracing cutting-edge technology, and strives to be a reliable community partner. Their position as delivering "The Promise of Something Different" drives continuous improvement and innovation throughout their entire dealership operation.

About The Purdy Group

Founded in 1957, Purdy Group is a worldwide leader in the automotive industry. From retail sales all the way to mobility services, every aspect of the automotive industry focuses on outstanding customer service while embracing cutting edge technology

