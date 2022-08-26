In such an intense period of change for the industry and the world, the race is truly underway for insurers to keep up with the most innovative start-ups and rising customer expectations - all whilst operating in an increasingly unpredictable environment

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance Europe 2022 presents a unique opportunity to come together and future-proof insurance in the face of global change. And now, you can see exactly what the industry-defining speakers will discuss in just a few months' time in the timed agenda - just released.

Discover real case studies directly from leading carriers and cutting-edge insurtechs. You'll walk away with the 'how', not just the 'what', a clear strategy for 2023, as well as the knowledge to achieve previously unimaginable insurance success.

Here are some highlights:

Look to the Future: Insurance in 2030 with Alison Martin, CEO EMEA, Zurich and Fabian Rupprecht, CEO International Insurance, NN Group

with Alison Martin, CEO EMEA, and Fabian Rupprecht, CEO International Insurance, Migrate your Products from Protection to Prevention with Socorro Blanco, Global Head of Life & Health Offer and Pricing, AXA and Johannes Jandrisevits, Head of Product and Innovation Management, Generali

with Socorro Blanco, Global Head of Life & Health Offer and Pricing, and Johannes Jandrisevits, Head of Product and Innovation Management, Explore the Potential of Technology-Driven Parametric Insurance with Silke Sehm, Member of the Executive Board, Hannover Re

with Silke Sehm, Member of the Executive Board, Make Your Customer's Journey a Tech-Enabled Walk in the Park with Bastiaan Hilferink, Customer Journey Expert, Aegon

in the Park with Bastiaan Hilferink, Customer Journey Expert, Supervision for the Future of Insurance with Petra Hielkema, Chairperson, EIOPA

And so much more.

All of this, plus dedicated networking sessions, advanced workshops and an expo hall full of the technology you need, this is truly the unmissable event of the year.

