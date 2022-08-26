The "EU CBD Cosmetics Regulation: Updates On EU and Member State Positions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report seeks to outline the substance of the discussion at the EU level about the use of CBD and other hemp ingredients in cosmetic products, gleaned from documents CBD-Intel has obtained from EU authorities that show input provided by some member states on the matter, as requested by the European Commission (EC).

The debate around the usage of CBD and other hemp derivatives in cosmetic products continues to be remarkably alive at the EU level. Indeed, it seems that the November 2020 Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) decision in the Kanavape case stating that CBD should no longer be regarded as a narcotic drug within the meaning of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 has paved the way for a reconsideration of the EU Cosmetic Products Regulation (CPR) that is currently in force.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview

2 A Walk Through The Process

3 Preliminary View Of The EC and Feedback From Member States

4 What To Expect In The Future

