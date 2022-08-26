Bethesda, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - US-based independent high complexity clinical reference laboratory, Magnus Diagnostics, continues its efforts to provide equitable laboratory services across the US and beyond. It thrives to bridge the gap between well-served and underserved communities in accessing clinical diagnostics and testing facilities. It aims to provide people with world-class diagnostic testing to lead healthy and happy life irrespective of their wealth and status. It focuses on democratizing access to disease diagnostic procedures and facilities by providing affordable yet excellent service to well-served and underserved communities alike.

Magnus Diagnostics also focuses on ethical testing practices utilizing an ethical algorithm. Their commitment to ethics is evident from their focus on sustainable, interoperable and futureproof testing practices and procedures. The firm's co-founder, Christopher McNair, is proud that the company passed the inspections by both the federal and state authorities. In his view, it encourages the company to further maintain a clean license and ethical laboratory practice.

"We essentially focus on the social impact that we are committed to providing for the community and are determined to serve the well-served and underserved communities. Ensuring that commitment at scale is our aim. We are moral and ethical practitioners in the industry. We always prefer to uphold ethics over profitability," says Christopher McNair, Co-founder and CEO of Magnus Diagnostics.

The company's new operating model intends to leverage the possibilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to ensure accuracy and precision in test results. It is also keen to adopt advanced technologies and state-of-the-art facilities to provide patients with convenience and laboratory excellence. In addition, it helps the company to offer a patient-centric testing experience ensuring personalized care for patients from different demographics.

It facilitates testing for neurodegenerative illnesses like Alzheimer's and rare diseases and disorders. As part of its research and development endeavors, Magnus Diagnostic utilizes CRISPR-Cas9, the most advanced genome editing tool, to study neurodegenerative diseases and their effects on patients in detail. Magnus Diagnostics' future plans include expanding its services in specific areas like Neurology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Oncology, Infectious Diseases and many more.

Christopher McNair, Co-founder and CEO of Magnus Diagnostics, commented on the new initiatives and commitments, "We are on a mission to democratize access to the clinical diagnostics and testing facilities by making it accessible and affordable to everyone. We are determined to bridge the gap between well-served and underserved communities in accessing these facilities. We believe that our efforts will help underserved communities to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to maintaining their optimal health. Ultimately, we strive to put the theory of 'prevention is better than cure' into practice."

