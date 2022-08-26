Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (the "Company" or "Aires") announces that further to its press releases of May 9, 2022, June 23, 2022, and August 2, 2022, the Company experienced delays associated with the completion of its annual audit due to difficulties in obtaining third-party shipping data from some of the Company's fulfillment centres. The Company is pleased to report it has made progress towards bringing its annual audit to conclusion.

The Company is working diligently with its auditors to conclude the audit process and, at the earliest possible time, file its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis and certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Annual Continuous Disclosure Documents") which were due to be filed on May 2, 2022, the interim financial statements, management discussion and analysis and certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the period ended March 31, 2022 which were due to be filed on May 30, 2022 and the interim financial statements, management discussion and analysis and certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the period ended June 30, 2022 which are due to be filed on August 29, 2022 (collectively, the "Interim Continuous Disclosure Documents" and together with the Annual Continuous Disclosure Documents, the "Continuous Disclosure Documents").

The Company anticipates that the Annual Continuous Disclosure Documents will be filed on or about September 16, 2022 and the Interim Continuous Disclosure Documents will be filed shortly thereafter.

The Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") issued a failure to file cease trade order ("CTO") against the Company on May 6, 2022, which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, of the securities of the Company cease. A copy of the CTO has been posted to the OSC website.

Following the filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents, the Company will file a revocation application to revoke the CTO. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer-reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

