Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) ("TEAM" or the "Company"), today initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives (the "Strategic Review") with a view to enhancing shareholder value.

The Company's board of directors will lead the Strategic Review which could involve a potential sale of all or part of its portfolio assets, a merger or other business combination with another party, the forming of a separate company to hold its mining assets, or other strategic initiatives.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Martin Pow as Chief Operating Officer.

"Within our current portfolio of diversified assets, the Company is seeking to streamline its holdings by identifying non-core lower growth assets which will reduce carrying, compliance, administrative and management costs. I wish to thank Mr. Pow for his services and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," commented Arni Johannson, Chief Executive Officer.

The company would like to announce the appointment of John Seaman as director.

Mr. Seaman was the Chief Financial Officer of Premier Gold Mines from August 2006 to June 2012 and Chief Financial Officer of Wolfden Resources Inc. from October 2002 to May 2007. He also sat on the board for Premier as Lead Director. John has been a director and/or officer of various small-cap public companies and is currently President and CEO of a large private security company.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about timing, future projects and future revenues are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company and it's wholly-owned subsidiaries, including the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

