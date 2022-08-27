Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) presents Sinting Fest starting today, Friday, August 26 till Sunday, August 28, 2022. This free family-friendly and community event will celebrate Caribbean culture both locally and from around the Diaspora with food, fashion, music, and dance. Performers at the event will include Da'ville, Kairo McLean, Michie Mee, Jay Douglas, Rayzalution, and many more. The event will also feature Food & Ting with some chefs and sous chefs in the community. Additionally, there will be a beat-box battle (Beat Out the Riddim), Dancing in de Street (hosted by choreographer and dance teacher Martin Samuels), and the Sinting Fest Fashion Parade (featuring designs from Beni Boo Styles, Philian Fashions, and Gustave Shop).

Other activities the community will deliver on are the much-anticipated Black business expo, Art workshops, children's activities, movie night and a variety of local vendors. The three-day festival is aimed at revitalizing the Little Jamaica neighborhood while sustaining the culture and businesses on Eglinton West.

Sinting Fest is part of a three-year initiative funded by a $1 million grant from the federal government to support and publicize the vibrant culture of the Little Jamaica neighborhood. With the support of organizations such as the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA), the businesses of Eglinton West are recovering from the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing street improvements that have interfered with local commerce over the past few years. At the same time, the Little Jamaica initiative and events play an important role in celebrating and preserving cultural diversity in the city of Toronto and Canada as a whole.

"The Sinting Fest is a symbol of collaboration, creativity and strength within the Black Community and the city of Toronto," states Nadine Spencer, CEO of the BBPA. "The event this weekend will help shine the light on the strength and uniqueness of the Little Jamaica Community. It will also bring awareness to the community and encourage inclusive business relations within Little Jamaica and other multicultural communities within our city. We look forward to hosting Toronto this weekend while celebrating Little Jamaica in West Eglinton this weekend!"

"It is now time to welcome Toronto back to Eglinton Avenue," says event coordinator, Sandra Whiting, "this is the cultural hub of reggae music; of Caribbean cuisine and of Caribbean culture in TO. This is a great opportunity to share it all with the rest of Toronto. We look forward to seeing all those who love our city; all those who love and appreciate our culture to show up to eat, dance, party and enjoy the culture in Little Jamaica, on Eglinton West."

For more information on the Sinting Fest on Eglinton Avenue West, visit our website thelittlejamaica.com/events.

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA):

Founded in 1982, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. In addition to supporting the Little Jamaica initiative, the BBPA presents the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the BBPA National Scholarships, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

For more information, please visit the BBPA online at www.bbpa.org, call 416-504-4097, or email communications@bbpa.org.

