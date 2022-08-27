RBTR Token is an arbitrage trading platform for cryptocurrency users. The company recently announced the Airdrop.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2022) - RBTR Token is an arbitrage tool that enables users to trade digital currencies profitably between two cryptocurrency exchanges. In a current advancement, the company unveiled the AirDrop.

In Coinmarketcap, more than 200 cryptocurrency exchanges are listed. There can be a price discrepancy when cryptocurrencies are listed on different exchanges. The company's exclusively launched Arbitrage Robot Token enables arbitrage trading by buying cryptocurrency from an exchange at the lowest price and then selling it at the highest price.

RBTR.info monitors the cryptocurrency prices on different exchanges in search of arbitrage profit opportunities. It will automatically acquire cryptocurrency from the exchange with the lowest price after determining profitability and sell it to the exchange with the highest price. Successful deals will deposit winnings into the user's balance.

Due to the restricted number of arbitrage opportunities and their frequency-which can be as few seconds-a user's chances of success in an arbitrage trade without the aid of a robot are slim. Also, Arbitrage Robot Token is available as an open-source project on Github.

Additionally, With the certificate number 14163478 and identification number 20221683166, the Arbitrage Robot Token limited liability corporation is officially registered.

RBTR Token entails arbitrage trading with purchasing low and trading away between two cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrage Robot Token is designed according to the arbitrage trading process and requirements.

Media Details:

Company Name: RBTR.INFO LTD

Contact Name: Pasha Ivanov

Contact Email Address: token@RBTR.info

Company number: 14301821

Website: http://rbtr.info/

Location: 85 Great Portland Street, London, United Kingdom

