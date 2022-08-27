Jaipur, Rajasthan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2022) - On August 24, 2022, NC Global Media Legal Advisor/ Blockchain trainer, Mr. Yogesh Pandit delivered a session on Blockchain Technology to various officers of law enforcement academia and the prosecution in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Notably, Legal Advisor delivers NC Global Media's aim to provide Free Blockchain Education to 1 million students across India.

Mr. Yogesh Padit with officers



Mr. Pandit made the officers aware of blockchain technology, how it works, and how it can contribute to the tamper-proof and integrity-based working of government networks in academic and research. He also presented an overview of Metaverse, Web 3.0, NFT, and Cryptocurrency that is part of NC Global Media's "Free Blockchain Education" goal.

NC Global Media's Effort to Spread Blockchain Among Youngsters

NC Global is a Dubai-based media company, it has the aim of providing "Free Blockchain Education" to 1 million students across India, valued at $70 billion. The first milestone for this goal will be the "NC BlockFiesta" event.

On August 1st, 2022, NC Global Media hosted the 1st edition of "NC BlockFiesta'22" at Chennai's Chevalier T. Thomas Elizabeth College for Women. The BlockFiesta is an internship and seminar program for Indian college and university students.

Furthermore, the decentralized Oracle network, Plugin on the XDC network, teams up with NC Global Media, including HumCen and Sathyabama University, in India, for an innovative blockchain hackathon event. Together with XDC Network, the Suvik Group of Companies has presented the program.

NC Global Media is the official media partner of PLI Blockathon, which focuses on primary areas of branding, international marketing, media relations, press release distribution, corporate strategy, and consultancy.

After capturing students' interest in blockchain technology, NC Global Media team organized another NCBlockFiest'22 event at Chennai's Chevalier T. Thomas Elizabeth College for Women on August 25, 2022.

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by onboarding 100+ collaborations with leading blockchain firms worldwide. The firm is also keen on initiating a magnificent blockchain educative drive for 1 million+ students in India through its initiative called NC BlockFiesta.

NC Global Media owns a Google-News-approved online news portal "TheNewsCrypto", which serves as the one-stop portal for the latest up-to-date blockchain news. TheNewsCrypto has over half a million unique monthly visitors, from across 150+ different countries around the globe, primarily in the US, Russia, Bulgaria, India, and the UK.

