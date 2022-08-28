Pinduoduo is an online platform that connects millions of farmers and consumers directly through its interactive e-commerce platform. Recently, the platform has initiated a "Tech for Agri" campaign using technology to drive agricultural modernization.

Pinduoduo has identified technology as the key to driving efficiency gains and boosting farmer incomes as an online fresh produce retailer. The campaign "Tech for Agri" focuses on the following factors:

Increasing market accessibility through its e-commerce platform, Improving digital inclusion Improving literacy rate through suitable online training programs, Fostering innovation to deliver a productivity leapfrog Promoting Agritech solutions and horticultural breakthroughs.

"Technology will unlock the full potential of agriculture and allow the sector to reap the benefits of the digital economy," said Chen Lei, Chairman and CEO of Pinduoduo.

He further mentions,

"At Pinduoduo, we champion 'Tech for Agri' and promote the use of technology for agriculture."

Moreover, Pinduoduo has developed a comprehensive suite of online courses to teach farmers how to start and grow their online businesses. The program ensures that farmers who are generally less tech equipped have the right digital skills and enlarges the talent pool for agriculture. Pinduoduo explores how to fundamentally drive the productivity of agriculture while reducing its impact on the environment through researches.

The company has been organizing annual Smart Agriculture Competitions since 2020 that challenge data scientists and agricultural researchers. It develops precision farming technology as part of efforts to promote sustainable, innovation-led growth in agriculture. The current competition edition involves a vertical farming challenge, where participants can gain first-hand experience of agricultural production.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo was founded in 2015. It connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo leverages technology to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities can benefit from increased productivity and create value through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo, visit https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com.

