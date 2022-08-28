London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2022) - LunaGens ($LUNG), a utilities project that will deliver on multiple important utilities for its holders, has announced that the project is planning on buying a private island in Maldives to build a resort with an exact metaverse of it. Furthermore, LunaGens is also working on several DEX listings, P2E game, LunaGens Gear and much more. LunaGens is also aiming to introduce its own blockchain.

The project has already been listed on several platforms including Bitmart, Indoex, RadioShack, PancakeSwap, etc.





Introducing LunaGens

LunaGens was started with the goal of making the cryptocurrency industry a safer place. The platform aims to offer transparent and secure payment solutions as a fast-growing multi-chain community-driven project. Contrary to traditional banking methods, LunaGens eliminates the middleman and brings transparency, integrity, and trust to financial transactions.

Tokenomics

Token Name: LunaGens

Token Symbol: $LUNG

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 LUNG

Token Type: BEP20

The staking portion of the token will constitute 48%, liquidity fees of 3%, and taxes of 4%.

The Team Behind LunaGens

The LunaGens team is led by Derilic, the platform's founder, followed by Tina Nguyen, the CEO. Most of the project is self-funded rather than relying on marketing funds. In addition, the project is multi-chain (BRC20 & BSC, looking at ETHNext).

Although the platform is only a few months old, it is available in many markets, including Bitmart, Indoex, RadioShack, Pancake, and more will be added soon.

LunaGens Roadmap

LunaGen Swap is scheduled to launch in stage 2 of the company's roadmap. Afterwards, high APR staking, farming, and influencer marketing will be included in stage 3. Finally, stage 4 of the company's development plan focuses on SEO marketing, NFT staking, LunaGen's Island, cross-chain, and marketing platforms.

Following the launch of the DEX launchpad, P2E game, and LunaGen's gear in stage 5, the company will focus on community building, tier 2 exchange, blockchain development, and the LunaGen payment system, and then recruit more developers in stage 6.

To get more information about LunaGens, visit the project's official website or read the official whitepaper.

About LunaGens

LunaGens is created with a group of friends that are crypto enthusiasts and are willing to do what it takes to make all the projects that LunaGens get involved in succeed.

With the aim of making the industry safer, Lunagens has entered the crypto space with a platform that provides users with a more convenient, faster and safer way to do business.

