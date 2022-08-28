Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2022) - Axis Supply, a national retailer known for its low prices and quality home improvement products, has recently opened retail locations in Denver at 5690 W. Alameda Ave. and near Chicago in the suburb of Orland Park at 15605 S. 94th Ave.

Axis Supply's announcement comes as Denver and Chicago continue to be sellers' markets. In 2021, prices for housing in the Denver area rose by 16.7%, and only 1,477 homes were listed at year's end. And in May 2022, a strong housing market in Chicago delivered double-digit price growth in two successive years for the first time on record.

As a result, dramatic price increases are creating increased interest in DIY home renovations to save on costs. Due to this, Axis Supply says that its establishment of new locations in Denver and Chicago comes at an opportune time.

"We are excited to bring the Axis Supply brand to Denver and Chicago," says Axis Supply CEO Naved Ahwazi. "Our research has determined that the needs of these home improvement markets are not being met. By providing high volumes, we can keep prices low for our customers, making it possible for anyone on a budget to upgrade their home."

The company states that the new locations offer a wide range of home improvement items. "We are getting to know the Denver and Chicago communities, many of whom love DIY projects as much as we do," says Ahwazi. "Our team is having fun coming alongside customers and helping them understand how to choose affordable materials and products so that they can build shelves, install cabinets, and tackle virtually any other home improvement project on their own."

Axis Supply is open in Denver each day from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and in Chicago each day from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. For more information on Axis Supply's locations in Denver and Chicago, visit www.axissupplyco.com.

About Axis Supply

Axis Supply is an experienced national supply management operator. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management consulting services to international clients in Latin America and the MENA region.

Axis Supply

INFO@AXISSUPPLYCO.COM

