Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Lunatics (LUNAT) on August 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LUNAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





LUNAT Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/135167_a5e305533467bb35_001full.jpg

Focusing on reducing the supply of Luna Classic, Lunatics (LUNAT) is a hyper-deflationary project designed to burn the Luna Classic while rewarding Lunatics holders in Luna Classic. Its native token LUNAT has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Lunatics

Building a community dedicating its project to burning the supply of Luna Classic, Lunatics is an obscure, totally unique project that is hyper-deflationary and is designed to both grant Lunatics holders Luna Classic and burn the supply of Terra Luna Classic.

Since its main focus is reducing the supply of Luna Classic, all of its utilities will assist with those burns. The contract of Lunatics will buy Luna Classic Tokens and send them to the designated Burn Wallet on every buy/sell. These Luna Classic Tokens will be in a multisig wallet for added security. The Lunatics project will send the Luna Classic Tokens to the Terra Luna Classic Dead Wallet and burn those tokens Live on Twitter and YouTube. In addition to automatically burning Luna Classic, more functionalities will come in the future.

From the beginning, the team wanted to bring a project together, to not only burn Luna Classic, but to also give its holders Luna Classic. What the holders decide to do with their Luna Classic, is up to each individual. They can keep it, sell it, or send it to the burn wallet, to help further burn even more Luna Classic.

Furthermore, the liquidity of Lunatics is initially locked for 1 year. It also supports multisig marketing wallet, rug-free contract, and has been fully audited by ContractChecker.

About LUNAT Token

LUNAT is the native token of Lunatics project. Based on BEP-20, it has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for private sale, 17% is provided for the liquidity, 18% is provided for exchanges and staking, 10% is sent to dead wallet, and 35% is allocated for presale/fair launch.

Additionally, LUNAT taxes 10% on every buy and sell, of which 2% will be sent to a fully transparent Burn Wallet for burning Luna Classic, another 2% will be distributed into Marketing Wallet, 1% will be provided for liquidity, another 1% will be automatically burned, and the rest 4% will be redistributed to holders.

The LUNAT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022, investors who are interested in the Lunatics investment can easily buy and sell LUNAT token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of LUNAT token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about LUNAT Token:

Official Website: https://lunaticstoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/LunaticsTokenOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/B8Dv6NSHem

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LunaticsToken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LunaticsTokenOfficial/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135167