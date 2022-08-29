The quest for independence from Russian oil and gas is pushing politicians to come up with forward-looking alternative solutions. An agreement has now been concluded between Canada and Germany that is likely to represent a quantum leap for the hydrogen industry. The joint declaration of intent to invest in hydrogen and establish a transatlantic supply corridor between Canada and Germany marks the beginning of Canada's establishment as a major hydrogen producer. One of the biggest beneficiaries is likely the Canadian company First Hydrogen. CEO Balraj Mann already announced that "our 'Hydrogen-as-a-Service model' will be an emissions-free ecosystem solution for Canada and the rest of the world." The opportunities for this are excellent. At the same time, First Hydrogen is valued at a market capitalization of CAD 208.79 million and is still far from the billion-dollar stock market values of its competitors.

