DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2022



29.08.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2022

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company has today published its trading update for the nine-month period to 30 June 2022. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com).

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 29 August 2022

29.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

