Montag, 29.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breakthrough! – Revolutionäre Formel als Gamechanger und Trigger neuer Kursrallye?
29.08.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.046     GBP0.883 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.026     GBP0.870 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.040123    GBP0.879680

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,623,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1022       1.034         XDUB      08:19:13      00060712685TRLO0 
2500       1.036         XDUB      09:02:40      00060714112TRLO0 
2333       1.044         XDUB      10:12:27      00060715978TRLO0 
362       1.044         XDUB      10:45:13      00060717395TRLO0 
401       1.044         XDUB      11:07:45      00060717979TRLO0 
1890       1.044         XDUB      11:07:45      00060717980TRLO0 
556       1.044         XDUB      11:07:45      00060717981TRLO0 
482       1.044         XDUB      11:43:41      00060718932TRLO0 
239       1.042         XDUB      12:23:38      00060720208TRLO0 
6223       1.042         XDUB      12:50:22      00060720879TRLO0 
2500       1.042         XDUB      12:50:26      00060720881TRLO0 
2262       1.042         XDUB      12:50:26      00060720882TRLO0 
469       1.042         XDUB      12:50:26      00060720883TRLO0 
1900       1.042         XDUB      12:50:26      00060720884TRLO0 
901       1.042         XDUB      12:50:26      00060720885TRLO0 
1900       1.042         XDUB      12:50:26      00060720886TRLO0 
4501       1.042         XDUB      14:14:42      00060723265TRLO0 
1274       1.042         XDUB      14:22:39      00060723514TRLO0 
1236       1.042         XDUB      14:22:40      00060723515TRLO0 
596       1.046         XDUB      14:34:23      00060724002TRLO0 
3932       1.046         XDUB      14:34:23      00060724003TRLO0 
3419       1.040         XDUB      14:57:19      00060725387TRLO0 
1050       1.040         XDUB      14:57:19      00060725388TRLO0 
870       1.034         XDUB      15:23:02      00060727034TRLO0 
1740       1.034         XDUB      15:23:21      00060727039TRLO0 
1315       1.034         XDUB      15:23:21      00060727040TRLO0 
1        1.034         XDUB      15:23:21      00060727041TRLO0 
356       1.034         XDUB      15:24:40      00060727112TRLO0 
820       1.026         XDUB      16:00:54      00060730029TRLO0 
1415       1.026         XDUB      16:00:54      00060730030TRLO0 
198       1.026         XDUB      16:14:24      00060731719TRLO0 
1337       1.028         XDUB      16:16:24      00060731909TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2973       88.10         XLON      12:51:12      00060720910TRLO0 
1732       88.30         XLON      13:02:12      00060721213TRLO0 
1793       88.30         XLON      13:02:12      00060721212TRLO0 
3393       88.10         XLON      13:42:03      00060722443TRLO0 
155       88.20         XLON      14:23:28      00060723522TRLO0 
168       88.20         XLON      14:23:28      00060723521TRLO0 
2830       88.20         XLON      14:48:49      00060724969TRLO0 
57        88.20         XLON      14:48:49      00060724970TRLO0 
3252       88.20         XLON      14:48:49      00060724971TRLO0 
3195       88.10         XLON      14:57:19      00060725386TRLO0 
2902       87.40         XLON      15:28:04      00060727466TRLO0 
460       87.40         XLON      15:28:04      00060727465TRLO0 
2000       87.00         XLON      16:03:09      00060730326TRLO0 
90        87.00         XLON      16:20:11      00060732426TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  184253 
EQS News ID:  1429563 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429563&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
