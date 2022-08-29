Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Rimaunangis Digital LLC presents an exciting opportunity for those who want to be a part of Metaverse World. Just 2 months after launching their new Metaverse project in Singapore NFT expo, Rimaunangis Digital launched their own token which will be available on www.rimaunangis.world. The introduction tokens will be launched for USD 0.50 per token.





The tokens can be utilized on all of their NFT marketplace platforms through its main marketplace, www.rimaunangis.io. In Rimaunangis Digital Metaverse World, its tokens ($XRT token) can be used to purchase their NFT collections, browse and acquire their art collections from inspiring artists from all over the world, purchase any video-on-demand (VOD) on their streaming platforms and on the final phase, playing and earning Rimaunangis Digital own virtual-reality (VR) gaming via Metaverse world.





In the discussion of the future of Metaverse business globally, the founder and Executive Chairman of Rimaunangis Digital LLC, Dato' Muhamad Firdaus Azhar said: "The Metaverse is connecting our world like never before, this is the discovery of our key theme in business."





Rimaunangis Digital LLC Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Tun Puteh Rabbiah said in an interview: "The idea of Metaverse world and blockchain technology combination will help to facilitate multiple sectors to further develop the Metaverse infrastructure". Another Malaysian-owned company, Rimaunangis Sdn. Bhd., is collaborating with Rimaunangis Digital LLC to be recognized as the first agriculture company in Malaysia that incorporates agriculture business with Metaverse.





During their launch in Shangri-La hotel Kuala Lumpur, the co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dato' Abdul Haadi Azhar said: "The concept of Metaverse world pursues in offering opportunities to explore infinite world and create personalized experiences. This itself will produce one of the key instruments in digital business" On the other hand, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Adi Izmar explained in an interview about how Metaverse will shape the way we socialize in personal and in professional environments. He said: "Socially, the Metaverse virtual world will enable users to commit through life experiences and social interactions. Professionally, this will create more creativity, collaboration and immersive work experience."





The Rimaunangis Digital LLC will also be listing its tokens with world-leading exchangers on its platforms. The listings are expected to begin in early October 2022, more information will be available on their website www.rimaunangis.world. People from all over the world can take advantage of their all-around platforms which accumulate to a sustainable, highly advanced ecosystem.

Contact details:

Address: Georgia City Tbilisi, Samgori district, Mikheil Gakhokidze street, N 49

Contact name: Dato' Abdul Haadi Azhar CEO

Email: Admin@rimaunangis.com

