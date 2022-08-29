The 25-meter-wide Airbus solar drone, which is remotely controlled by satellite, is entirely covered with PV modules.From pv magazine France After 64 days of continuous flight, a solar-powered drone-satellite developed by Airbus Defense and Space crashed in the desert in the US state of Arizona on Aug. 18. The incident did not cause any injuries. "The prototype aircraft's flight ended when the Zephyr 8 UAS encountered events that led to its unexpected shutdown," said the US Army Command in a statement. The drone was launched from the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) test site in Arizona on June 15. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...