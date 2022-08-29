Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUQC ISIN: IT0004210289 Ticker-Symbol: ARQ 
Frankfurt
29.08.22
08:08 Uhr
0,519 Euro
-0,021
-3,89 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDI RENZO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDI RENZO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5220,55112:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LANDI RENZO
LANDI RENZO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LANDI RENZO SPA0,519-3,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.