Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III announces that it has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets that as of 15 July 2022 the Netherlands is its home Member State for purposes of the EU Transparency Directive. The EU Transparency Directive applies to Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III as a foreign issuer with securities admitted to listing and to trading on a regulated market in the European Economic Area and the home Member State notification is a consequence thereof.
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III
c/o Citadel SPV LLC, 85 Broad Street Fl 18, New York, NY 10004 USA
