Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release on July 27, 2022, the Company received five (5) draft Definitive Agreements from the U.S. based multi-billion-dollar, green energy infrastructure focused, private equity firm ("PE Firm").

Inside the past two weeks ReGen III management, in conjunction with the Company's US and Canadian legal advisors, completed a review of the updated draft terms contained therein and held multiple meetings with the leadership of the PE Firm to negotiate a limited number of high-level clauses.

Based on the outcome of those discussions, ReGen III management has now returned marked-up versions of the contracts to the PE Firm for its review. The PE Firm and ReGen III management's goal is to reach mutually agreeable terms and issue a further update in a timely manner.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech recycling company creating more sustainable solutions that include better environmental outcomes and compelling economics.

Last year, ReGen III engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("KPS") to provide project execution management services leading up to the turnkey delivery of its new facility in Texas whereby, KPS is leading ReGen III's world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams (PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies) through the completion of detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up. ReGen III has a definitive offtake agreement with bp to purchase 100% of the Company's base oils produced at the proposed Texas recycling facility.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

For further information, please contact:

Kimberly Hedlin

Vice President, Corporate Finance

Tel.: (403) 921-9012

Email: Info@ReGenIII.com

