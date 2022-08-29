Edge Computing Market Size Worth $132.11 Billion by 2028 at 21.6% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application (Smart cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Content delivery, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, and Others), and Industry (Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Government, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Others)", the global edge computing market size is expected to grow from $40.84 billion in 2022 to $132.11 billion by 2028; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample Brochure of Edge Computing Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006845/

Edge Computing Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 40.84 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 132.11 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 174 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 98 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Component, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Edge Computing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ADLINK Technology; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Dell Technologies; EdgeConnex Inc.; FogHorn Systems; International Business Machine Corporation; Litmus Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; and Vapor IO, Inc are among the key players in the edge computing market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and customer bases, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006845/

In January 2020, IBM and Red Hat collaborated to launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G services.

In February 2022, Maxis, one of Malaysia's largest telecom providers, collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to build the country's first multi-access edge computing (MEC) solution for enterprises.

Edge computing is a distributed computing framework that brings enterprise applications closer to data sources, such as IoT devices or local edge servers. Clients' data is processed at the periphery of an IT network, i.e., as close to the originating source as possible. Edge computing eliminates the need to move data from endpoints to the cloud and back again. It has improved speed, security, and privacy protections while reducing operational costs and latency, thereby bringing reliability and resiliency to high-speed operations. Edge computing exhibits ultrahigh network performance, deployment flexibility, integrated virtual probe, real-time analytics, and other benefits across various applications.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006845

Industrial edge computing supports the connection of all assets used in the manufacturing, oil & gas, energy, and transportation sectors, along with allowing local data processing. The projected surge in data volumes and the likeliness of transferring higher volumes of data to the cloud in the coming years are likely to trigger latency in data management operations, which will further boost their costs. Thus, the need to manage higher data volumes, the rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time automated decision-making solutions, the growing adoption of IoT across industries, the emergence of autonomous vehicles and connected car infrastructure, and the advent of the 5G networks are among the key factors that are bolstering the edge computing market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Edge Computing Market:

In Europe, the edge computing market is expected to rise significantly owing to the increasing influence of IoT on businesses, and the growing use of cloud computing and storage solutions. As the computing power moves closer to the edge, the regulatory bodies are framing policies to strengthen the demand for edge computing and build a secured environment for data usage.

In February 2022, the Data Act was proposed to the Council and Parliament to make data available and set rules on data usage and access. In the post-pandemic recovery period, IoT is accelerating the transition of key sectors and helping them face fundamental challenges associated with the impact of the Ukraine crisis. the adoption of IoT allows them to attain energy resilience, integrate renewables, begin a transition toward e-mobility, and bring digitalization in key industrial processes. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have no significant impact on the edge computing market in Europe in the coming years.

Get Discount on "Edge Computing Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006845/

Extremely Low Latency and High Bandwidth Availability Drives Edge Computing Market:

Edge computing works with a highly distributed network, which eliminates the round trip to the cloud, reducing latency and offering real-time responsiveness. Low latency enables instantaneous communications, allowing millions of connected devices to communicate 400-times faster than the blink of an eye. Acceleration in data transmission has become an important business goal. Many applications require low latency to improve the user experience and support customer satisfaction by helping applications run smoothly at elevated speeds. These applications include online meetings and mission-critical computation applications hosted on the cloud.

Low latency indicates the reliability and robustness of connections, with reduced connection loss, delays, lags, and buffers, which significantly benefits healthcare, air traffic control, and combat situation, among other applications. It is critical for many businesses and industries that rely on real-time applications or live streaming, including banking, diagnostic imaging, navigation, stock trading, weather forecasting, collaboration, research, ticket sales, video broadcasting, and online gaming. Thus, low latency improves the operation speed at the edge, thereby favoring the edge computing market growth.

Edge Computing Market: Component Overview

Based on component, the edge computing market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the edge computing market in 2021 owing to the increasing adoption of IoT-based systems, driven by a rise in the number of connected devices. Moreover, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Edge computing solutions provide scale, security, connectivity, cognitive computing, and autonomous operations.

Buy Premium Copy of Edge Computing Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006845/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware, Solutions, Services); End-User (Manufacturing , Healthcare, Transportation, Government, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Retail, Others) and Geography

Mobile Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software); Application (Location-based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication, Optimized Local Content Distribution, Data Analytics, Environmental Monitoring); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise) and Geography

Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software); End User (BFSI, Retail, Industrial Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications, Others) and Geography

Cloud Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Model [Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)], Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size [Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises], and Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others)

Embedded Computing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Microprocessor, Microcontroller, ASIC, Digital Signal Processor, FPGA, Memory, Other Hardware and Software); Industry Vertical (Automotive, Industrial, Transport, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise & Government, Communications, and Others)

Cognitive Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Deep Learning); Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise); Application (Banking Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Education and Research, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Others); Component (Platform, Services) and Geography

Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Application and End-user

Fog Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type and Application

Surface Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Components, Interface, and Applications

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service (Software-As-A-Service (SAAS), Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS), Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS)); Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); Application (Clinical Information Systems Market, Non-Clinical Information Systems Market)

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Information Retrieval); Deployment (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise); End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Insurance, and Others), and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/edge-computing-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg