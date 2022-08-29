The "United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Type (Built-in Sunroof, Tilt 'N Slide Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof), By Material Type (Glass, Fiber, Others), By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV, LCV), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom automotive sunroof market is expected to grow at impressive rate through 2027 on account of increased sales of passenger car and commercial vehicle.

The United Kingdom's automotive sunroof market is expected to grow over the next five years as demand for luxury cars and high-end vehicles surges. Moreover, rising disposable income of the population and their tendencies to spend lavishly over vehicles adorned with latest technology, infotainment systems, internet enabled services inside the vehicle, aesthetic sunroof further supports the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the next five years.

Advancement in the technology, evolving consumer preferences, and growing research for further product innovations also aid the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the future five years. High integration maintenance costs and low penetration of sunroofs in low-segment vehicles might hamper the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market growth.

Built-in sunroof segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years due to higher sales of OEMs, and the large scale adaptions of these vehicles for built-in sunroofs. By material type, the market is fragmented into glass, fiber, and others.

Based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into hatchback, sedan, SUV/MPC, and light commercial vehicle (LCV). The SUVs are the most popular vehicle choice as per the consumer preferences in the country. Moreover, the inclination of the population toward electric SUVs, with higher use of technology further supports the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the future five years.

Webasto Roof Systems Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., Evana Automation, ACS France SAS, Inteva Products, Mitsuba Corp., Inalfa Roof Systems Group, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Automotive Sunroof Company, Retro Vehicle Enhancement Ltd., among others is a partial list of major market players of the companies responsible for the growth of United Kingdom automotive sunroof market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom automotive sunroof market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market based on type, material type, Vehicle type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom automotive sunroof market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Type:

Built-in Sunroof

Tilt 'N Slide Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material Type:

Glass

Fiber

Others

United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MPV

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom automotive sunroof market.

Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.

Evana Automation

ACS France SAS

Inteva Products

Mitsuba Corp.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Automotive Sunroof Company

Retro Vehicle Enhancement Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhh3xz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005365/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900