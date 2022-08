Why TRSSF Stock Is Worth WatchingTerrAscend Corp (CNSX:TER, OTCMKTS:TRSSF) is a great U.S. cannabis company that continues to do well, even if this isn't reflected in its beaten-down share price. The company recently reported fabulous quarterly results, began selling recreational marijuana in New Jersey, and continued an acquisition spree in Michigan..

